SCCI Chief Participates In All-Pakistan Chambers Moot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2023 | 04:30 PM

SCCI chief participates in All-Pakistan Chambers moot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik represented the business community of his city at the All-Pakistan Chambers Presidents Conference, organised by the Rahim Yar Khan Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

He highlighted the importance for export-led growth of the country and shared proposals for prioritising exports as a policy matter.

The SCCI president thanked the management and leadership of the Rahim Yar Khan Chamber of Commerce & Industry for arranging the event.

