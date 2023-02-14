SCCI chief participates in All-Pakistan Chambers moot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik represented the business community of his city at the All-Pakistan Chambers Presidents Conference, organised by the Rahim Yar Khan Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

He highlighted the importance for export-led growth of the country and shared proposals for prioritising exports as a policy matter.

The SCCI president thanked the management and leadership of the Rahim Yar Khan Chamber of Commerce & Industry for arranging the event.