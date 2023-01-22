UrduPoint.com

SCCI Committee On Post Office & Telecommunication Meets

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2023 | 04:40 PM

SCCI Committee on Post Office & Telecommunication meets

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :A meeting of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Departmental Committee on Post Office and Telecommunication was held at the SCCI.

The guests from Sialkot Post Office Department Chief Post Master Muhammad Mushtaq, Senior Post Master Nasir Javaid and Rizwan-ul-Haq and Manager Export Post Deputy Superintendent Customs Arshad Kamal were invited.

Chairman Department for Post Office and Telecommunication Saleem Akhtar Bhutta presided over the meeting.

The meeting was attended by the chairmen of different SCCI committees, Fizan Akbar, Sh Zahid Hameed, Shabina SVC SME Awais Ahamad Butt, Shahbaz Siam, Ahmed Khan and SCCI Executive Committee Members.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss and solve the issues facing exporters related to GPO and Customs.

SCCI Chairman Department for Post Office and Telecommunication Saleem Akhtar Bhutta, in his address, briefed participants about the issues.

Chief Post Master Muhammad Mushtaq, in his reply to queries, promised solving the issues.

Chairman Departmental Committee for Post Office and Telecommunication said that efforts were being made to establish better relations between Post Office and Sialkot industry. Saleem Bhutta said that steps were necessary to improve facilities of Post Office Sialkot for industrialists and reduce their difficulties.

Chief Post Master (GPO) Muhammad Mushtaq in his reply to queries promised solution to the issues. He said that he was providing the latest techniques and methods to make the shipments process easy.

Senior Post Master Nasir Javaid said that he was working on development SME with GPO so that shipments be done on latest technique.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Nasir Sialkot Chamber Salvadoran Colon Commerce Post From Industry

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’ ..

Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’s creative sector

2 hours ago
 Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward ..

Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward to further success in 2023

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

7 hours ago
 Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise in ..

Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise into Scottish Cup last 16

17 hours ago
 Brazil's newly elected Lula heads to Argentina on ..

Brazil's newly elected Lula heads to Argentina on first trip abroad

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.