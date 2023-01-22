SCCI Committee on Post Office & Telecommunication meets

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :A meeting of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Departmental Committee on Post Office and Telecommunication was held at the SCCI.

The guests from Sialkot Post Office Department Chief Post Master Muhammad Mushtaq, Senior Post Master Nasir Javaid and Rizwan-ul-Haq and Manager Export Post Deputy Superintendent Customs Arshad Kamal were invited.

Chairman Department for Post Office and Telecommunication Saleem Akhtar Bhutta presided over the meeting.

The meeting was attended by the chairmen of different SCCI committees, Fizan Akbar, Sh Zahid Hameed, Shabina SVC SME Awais Ahamad Butt, Shahbaz Siam, Ahmed Khan and SCCI Executive Committee Members.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss and solve the issues facing exporters related to GPO and Customs.

SCCI Chairman Department for Post Office and Telecommunication Saleem Akhtar Bhutta, in his address, briefed participants about the issues.

Chief Post Master Muhammad Mushtaq, in his reply to queries, promised solving the issues.

Chairman Departmental Committee for Post Office and Telecommunication said that efforts were being made to establish better relations between Post Office and Sialkot industry. Saleem Bhutta said that steps were necessary to improve facilities of Post Office Sialkot for industrialists and reduce their difficulties.

Chief Post Master (GPO) Muhammad Mushtaq in his reply to queries promised solution to the issues. He said that he was providing the latest techniques and methods to make the shipments process easy.

Senior Post Master Nasir Javaid said that he was working on development SME with GPO so that shipments be done on latest technique.