SCCI concerned at FTR withdrawal in federal budget 2024-25

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik has expressed his concerns at withdrawal of the Final Tax Regime (FTR) for exporters in the Federal Budget 2024-25.

He was addressing a press conference along with Chairmen of Trade Associations and prominent businessmen of Sialkot. He said that FTR was introduced in 1991 after series of negotiations with the government authorities to sensitise them on the issues, faced by the SME sector of Sialkot. Malik said that the regime was introduced under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif, the then prime minister of Pakistan, in order to extend facilitation to exporters and to charge them tax at a fixed rate at the time of realisation of export proceeds without burdening them with maintenance of hefty records.

The regime proved top be successful in enhancing government revenue without incurring any substantial administrative costs. However, the regime had been withdrawn without consulting the prime stakeholders of the SME export sector, he complained.

The SCCI president urged the government to revisit the policy regarding withdrawal of the Final Tax Regime. He said a meeting had been arranged with the government officials to sensitise them on the seriousness of the issue.