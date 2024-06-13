SCCI Concerned At FTR Withdrawal In Federal Budget 2024-25
Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2024 | 05:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik has expressed his concerns at withdrawal of the Final Tax Regime (FTR) for exporters in the Federal Budget 2024-25.
He was addressing a press conference along with Chairmen of Trade Associations and prominent businessmen of Sialkot. He said that FTR was introduced in 1991 after series of negotiations with the government authorities to sensitise them on the issues, faced by the SME sector of Sialkot. Malik said that the regime was introduced under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif, the then prime minister of Pakistan, in order to extend facilitation to exporters and to charge them tax at a fixed rate at the time of realisation of export proceeds without burdening them with maintenance of hefty records.
The regime proved top be successful in enhancing government revenue without incurring any substantial administrative costs. However, the regime had been withdrawn without consulting the prime stakeholders of the SME export sector, he complained.
The SCCI president urged the government to revisit the policy regarding withdrawal of the Final Tax Regime. He said a meeting had been arranged with the government officials to sensitise them on the seriousness of the issue.
Recent Stories
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
More Stories From Business
-
PCCC, APTMA partnership can lay strong foundation for modern Pakistan cotton value chain5 minutes ago
-
UN Resident Coordinator calls on Planing Minister15 minutes ago
-
Single-digit taxation not sustainable: Finance Minister15 minutes ago
-
Govt negotiating with 'Banking Sector ' to resolve liquidity issue of top export sectors25 minutes ago
-
Govt protects low-income groups in Budget 2024-2525 minutes ago
-
PSX jumps 3,410 points to cross 76000 points mark25 minutes ago
-
.55 minutes ago
-
Unemployment in OECD area at 4.9% in April2 hours ago
-
.2 hours ago
-
Gold rates decrease by Rs.1,200 to Rs.240,700 per tola3 hours ago
-
KPRA gives deadlines to wedding halls to opt either fixed tax or percentage3 hours ago
-
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks3 hours ago