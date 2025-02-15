SCCI Condemns Counterfeit Medicine Trade In Sukkur, Demands Strict Action
Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2025 | 05:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Saturday has condemned the manufacturing and sale of counterfeit medicines, stating that those involved in such activities are playing with human lives for financial gain.
The Chamber's President Muhammad Khalid Kakizai, Senior Vice President Ameet Kumar and other senior members have expressed their support for joint actions against counterfeit medicine manufacturers and sellers.
In a press release, the SCCI stated that it has always opposed individuals and businesses that prioritize profits over human lives.
The Chamber demands strict action against those responsible and calls for full implementation of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan's laws. The SCCI appreciates the efforts of law enforcement agencies, including the Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, SSP Sukkur, Assistant Commissioner Sukkur, and Drug Inspector, in taking action against counterfeit medicine manufacturers and sellers. The Chamber offers its full cooperation in this regard and urges the authorities to take stern measures to discourage such activities, the statement said.
