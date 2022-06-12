SCCI conducts a course on 'Conflict Management'

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) conducted a session on 'Conflict Management', under the business Executive Course.

The session was chaired by SCCI Senior Vice President (SVP) Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi.

Member Pakistan Incubation Network Sohaib Saleem presented different types and stages of conflict.

He also briefed the participants about the major strategies effective in managing a conflict.