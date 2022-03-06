SCCI conducts a course on "Elements of International Trade"

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) conducted a course on "Elements of International Trade" under SCCI's Business Executive Programme.

SCCI Senior Vice President Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi was also present.

Addressing the participants, he said that information technology fosters innovation in business.

Trainer VTI Zeeshan Sarwar briefed the participants on understanding of the foundation of business, product niche and identifying target market. He also shared with audiencethe development of business Identity Kit (value, logo, business cards and brochure)in local and international businesses.