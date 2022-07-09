SCCI conducts a seminar on "Advance Leads Research & Communication"

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) conducted a seminar on" Advance Leads Research & Communication" arranged by SCCI Departmental Committee on SME/ Training on July 6.

Chairman SCCI Departmental Committee on SME/Training Fizan Akbar gave a detailed presentation on advance leads research, verification and communication using the online platform of Tradeatlas.

com.

Chairperson, Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) Shabina Gillani also attended the session.