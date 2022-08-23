SCCI conducts awareness session

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) on Tuesday conducted an awareness session on "Leather Working Group and Sustainable Leather Foundation" to develop an understanding of achieving and maintaining the necessary quality standards and relevant certifications.

The session was chaired by SCCI senior vice president Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi.

Asian Verification Managing Director Junaid Ahmed gave a detailed presentation on the said topic.

Moreover, the compliance issues related to the leather products sector were alsodiscussed and possible solutions were proposed.