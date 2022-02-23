UrduPoint.com

SCCI Conducts Course On "Business Communication Skills"

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2022 | 05:50 PM

SCCI conducts course on "Business Communication Skills"

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Wednesday conducted a course on "Business Communication Skills" under "SCCI's Business Executive Programme".

Senior Vice President SCCI Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi chaired the session and shared that effective business communication was essential for organizations, especially in this digital age that results in improved creativity, innovation, greater productivity and enhanced opportunities for brand growth.

Member Pakistan Incubation Centre and Director (PGNGC) Sohaib Saleem briefed the audience on importance of interpersonal skills with practical exercises and writing strong introductory messages and follow letters/emails.

The workshop helped the exporters of Sialkot in creating Smart Flyers/ Brochures/Videos in short time,customer care with role plays and the knowledge of business ethics and best practices in their respectivefirms.

