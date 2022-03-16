SCCI conducts course on "Role of Information Technology in Business"

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) conducted a course on "Role of Information Technology in Business" under the SCCI's business executive programme

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) conducted a course on "Role of Information Technology in Business" under the SCCI's business executive programme.

Addressing the participants, SCCI Senior Vice President Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi said that information technology had dramatically changed the lives of individuals and organizations.

CEO Theta Solutions Usman Nazir presented the course to the participants covering; OnlineBusiness Name (Domain) registration, Types of Web hosting, Cloud computing solutions andData privacy and routine backups.