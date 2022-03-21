UrduPoint.com

SCCI Conducts Course On "Understanding Of Taxation"

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2022 | 07:19 PM

SCCI conducts course on "Understanding of Taxation"

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) conducted a course on "Understanding of Taxation" under "SCCI's Business Executive Programme".

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) conducted a course on "Understanding of Taxation" under "SCCI's business Executive Programme".

The session was chaired by Senior Vice President (SVP) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi.

Representative Taxation Nasir and Company Iftikhar Ahmad Nasir shared with participants the voluntarily/compulsory registration with FBR and thecompliance and refunds of income and sales tax including advance tax, withholdingtax threshold and annual tax returns.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Company Nasir Sialkot Chamber FBR Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

EU Agrees on New 500Mln Euro Program to Support Uk ..

EU Agrees on New 500Mln Euro Program to Support Ukraine - German Defense Ministe ..

51 seconds ago
 9 killed, 1,489 injured in Punjab road accidents

9 killed, 1,489 injured in Punjab road accidents

52 seconds ago
 200 trees planted to mark World Forest Day

200 trees planted to mark World Forest Day

55 seconds ago
 18,815 POs arrested during current year

18,815 POs arrested during current year

57 seconds ago
 Canada to Issue 'Green Bonds' This Week - Finance ..

Canada to Issue 'Green Bonds' This Week - Finance Department

4 minutes ago
 Amjad directs timely marketing of scheme

Amjad directs timely marketing of scheme

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>