SCCI conducts course on "Understanding of Taxation"

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) conducted a course on "Understanding of Taxation" under "SCCI's business Executive Programme".

The session was chaired by Senior Vice President (SVP) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi.

Representative Taxation Nasir and Company Iftikhar Ahmad Nasir shared with participants the voluntarily/compulsory registration with FBR and thecompliance and refunds of income and sales tax including advance tax, withholdingtax threshold and annual tax returns.