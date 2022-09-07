SCCI conducts seminar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) held an inclusive seminar on "How a New Exporter can start Online business" involving maximum participation by the start-ups and entrepreneurs here on Wednesday.

Chairman Committee Fizan Akbar briefed the audience about data mining, data scraping, filtering useful data and data verification.

CEO E-commerce Wala Usman Chughtai underlined the importance of Google Ads-on and SEO tools in improving quality and quantity.

President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot Dr Mariam Nouman, Mian MuhammadKhalil, Mohsin Gul and Shabina Gilani also attended the session.