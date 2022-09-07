UrduPoint.com

SCCI Conducts Seminar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2022 | 05:30 PM

SCCI conducts seminar

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) held an inclusive seminar on "How a New Exporter can start Online business" involving maximum participation by the start-ups and entrepreneurs here on Wednesday.

Chairman Committee Fizan Akbar briefed the audience about data mining, data scraping, filtering useful data and data verification.

CEO E-commerce Wala Usman Chughtai underlined the importance of Google Ads-on and SEO tools in improving quality and quantity.

President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot Dr Mariam Nouman, Mian MuhammadKhalil, Mohsin Gul and Shabina Gilani also attended the session.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Google Business Sialkot Chamber Women Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Neither meant to threaten lady judge nor could he ..

Neither meant to threaten lady judge nor could he think of it: Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Rizwan displaces Babar as No. 1 T20I batter in ICC ..

Rizwan displaces Babar as No. 1 T20I batter in ICC men's rankings

2 hours ago
 Rescue, relief efforts continue in flood-affected ..

Rescue, relief efforts continue in flood-affected areas

3 hours ago
 Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

6 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today agains ..

Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today against Afghanistan

6 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns ..

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns today

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.