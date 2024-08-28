Open Menu

SCCI, CS KP To Establish Close-liaison For Issues Resolution

August 28, 2024

SCCI, CS KP to establish close-liaison for issues resolution

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Fuad Ishaq and Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Wednesday decided to establish liaison

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Fuad Ishaq and Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Wednesday decided to establish liaison

between SCCI and secretary office for promptly resolve business community issues.

The decision was made during a meeting presided over by SCCI President Fuad Ishaq on the occasion of

Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry's visit to the chamber.

Leader of the Businessman Forum former senator Ilyas Ahmed Bilour especially participated in the meeting.

Fuad Ishaq apprised the meeting about reservations of the business community over the implementation of two percent tax on exports by the provincial government, obstacles in mutual trade, transit trade, taxes through various provincial departments/authorities, the security situation and other relevant issues, and gave practical suggestions for their resolution.

SCCI chief emphasized on solving all the issues through better policy and implementing business and trade friendly policies.

Ilyas Ahmed Bilour also spoke on this occasion and demanded provision of all rights. He said that the people of province has made numerous sacrifices for the country and peace and the business community should be given facilities and privileges.

He called for the abolition of all unnecessary taxes and the implementation of business-friendly policies.

Later, while addressing the meeting, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry agreed with the proposals of the SCCI president and emphasized on strengthening the links between the Chamber and the bureaucracy for quick resolution of the problems.

The Chief Secretary said that facilitating business and trade and removing the difficulties of the business community are among the top priorities of the government. He said that all the problems should be presented at the sector level so that they can be solved immediately.

Nadeem Aslam fully assured to solve all the problems related to business and trade and taxes by utilizing all the resources at the government level.

More Stories From Business