SCCI delegation meets Industries Minister

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :A delegation of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) led by its President Abdul Ghafoor Malik met with Provincial Minister on Industries, Commerce and Investment SM Tanveer in his office on Friday.

The delegation informed about the problems faced by the industry and industrialists of Sialkot. The matters related to Sialkot Industrial Zone, Export Processing Zone, Road Infrastructure, Exemption to Export Sector from levy of 5 percent, Excise Tax on Highways and Withholding Sales Tax on Consumption of Services were discussed during the meeting.

The provincial minister assured the delegation of his full cooperation and resolution of issues on priority. "I am the representative of the industrialists and will protect the industry of the province", he said. If the factories would be built, new employment opportunities would be created, he added.

The minister said that every necessary step would be taken to keep the wheel of industries moving.