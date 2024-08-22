SCCI Delegation Meets Minister For Industries
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2024 | 08:05 PM
A detailed meeting between a delegation of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) and Minister for Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skills Development Punjab Chaudhry Shafay Hussain was held on Thursday
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) A detailed meeting between a delegation of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) and Minister for Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skills Development Punjab Chaudhry Shafay Hussain was held on Thursday, which discussed issues of restoration of cancelled plots of SEPZ, waiver of late construction and maintenance charges, execution of Sialkot Industrial Zone and allocation of funds for sustainable operations of Business Facilitation Center.
SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik headed the delegation, along with the Sialkot business community representatives.
According to the SCCI, the meeting was held in a congenial environment for more than 90 minutes. The minister assured the SCCI delegation to resolve the issues in consultation with the Sialkot chamber.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Business
-
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to Pakistan11 hours ago
-
Urgent steps being taken for industrial uplift of KP, says CM’s aide11 hours ago
-
Stocks climb as Powell says rate cut coming12 hours ago
-
Tax table being reviewed to address trader’ apprehensions: Naeem Mir13 hours ago
-
Alfalah asset management secures CCP approval for strengthening market position13 hours ago
-
PSX gains 08 points14 hours ago
-
Pakistan eyes Turkish expertise to elevate aviation industry14 hours ago
-
Euro zone inflation expectations remain unchanged for 3rd consecutive month13 hours ago
-
BoJ's Ueda flags more rate hikes if economy, inflation on track13 hours ago
-
Short-term inflation eases by 0.10%15 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.200 per tola to Rs.262,00015 hours ago
-
G20 merchandise exports flat in 2nd quarter15 hours ago