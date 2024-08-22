Open Menu

SCCI Delegation Meets Minister For Industries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2024 | 08:05 PM

A detailed meeting between a delegation of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) and Minister for Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skills Development Punjab Chaudhry Shafay Hussain was held on Thursday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) A detailed meeting between a delegation of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) and Minister for Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skills Development Punjab Chaudhry Shafay Hussain was held on Thursday, which discussed issues of restoration of cancelled plots of SEPZ, waiver of late construction and maintenance charges, execution of Sialkot Industrial Zone and allocation of funds for sustainable operations of Business Facilitation Center.

SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik headed the delegation, along with the Sialkot business community representatives.

According to the SCCI, the meeting was held in a congenial environment for more than 90 minutes. The minister assured the SCCI delegation to resolve the issues in consultation with the Sialkot chamber.

More Stories From Business