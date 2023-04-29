UrduPoint.com

SCCI Delegation Meets Minister Industries SM Tanveer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2023 | 03:50 PM

SCCI delegation meets Minister Industries SM Tanveer

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :A delegation of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), led by Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Khawaja Masud Akhtar, visited the Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Headquarters in Lahore and met Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skills Development SM Tanveer.

The delegation discussed constitution of the board of Management (BoM) of PSIC Small Industries Estate-I Sialkot with the minister, who approved the Names of BoM, nominated by the SCCI. A notification was also issued in this regard.

The BoM would take care of the issues being faced by the industrial units, set up at the Small Industries Estate-I Sialkot, said a spokesperson.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Sialkot Chamber Commerce Industry Airport

Recent Stories

New Powerful vivo Y73 with Sleek Design and 64MP A ..

New Powerful vivo Y73 with Sleek Design and 64MP AF Camera Available in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 DEWA introduces Zayed University students to most ..

DEWA introduces Zayed University students to most prominent global practices in ..

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in second Tashkent International ..

UAE participates in second Tashkent International Investment Forum in Uzbekistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th April 2023

7 hours ago
 ADIHEX announces guidelines for buying, selling kn ..

ADIHEX announces guidelines for buying, selling knives, bows and arrows

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.