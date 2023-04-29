SCCI delegation meets Minister Industries SM Tanveer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :A delegation of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), led by Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Khawaja Masud Akhtar, visited the Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Headquarters in Lahore and met Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skills Development SM Tanveer.

The delegation discussed constitution of the board of Management (BoM) of PSIC Small Industries Estate-I Sialkot with the minister, who approved the Names of BoM, nominated by the SCCI. A notification was also issued in this regard.

The BoM would take care of the issues being faced by the industrial units, set up at the Small Industries Estate-I Sialkot, said a spokesperson.