SCCI Delegation Meets Punjab Minister For Industries

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :A delegation of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry, led by SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik, met caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce, Investment, Energy and Skills Development SM Tanveer in his office on Saturday.

The delegation informed the minister about the problems being faced by the industry in Sialkot. Various issues related to Sialkot Industrial Zone, Export Processing Zone, road infrastructure, exemption to export sector from levy of 5pc Excise Tax on Highways and Withholding Sales Tax on consumption of services were discussed in the meeting.

The minister assured the SCCI president of full cooperation and resolution of their issues on priority. "I am representative of industrialists and I will protect industries in the province," the minister said adding that if factories would be built, new employment opportunities would be created.

SM Tanveer said every necessary step would be taken to keep the wheel of industries moving. He also announced his visit to Sialkot after Eid holidays.

Earlier, SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik, along with his delegation, also held a meeting with Caretaker Minister for Communication & Works Punjab Bilal Afzal. The delegation highlighted the road infrastructure issues and requested for release of funds for completion of Sialkot-Pasrur Road, Sialkot-Wazirabad Road and Sambrial-Airport Road. The minister promised full support and shared that funds for the said schemes would be released soon.

