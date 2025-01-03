Open Menu

SCCI Delegation Visits TEVTA

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2025 | 03:30 PM

SCCI delegation visits TEVTA

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) A delegation from the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), led by President Ikram-ul-Haq, visited the TEVTA Metal Industries Development Centre (MIDC).

The visit aimed to foster closer collaboration between the SCCI and MIDC in enhancing the skills of the local workforce and promoting the growth of the metalworking industry in Sialkot.

During the visit, the SCCI office-bearers participated in a tree-planting ceremony, symbolizing their commitment to environmental sustainability and a greener future for the region.

