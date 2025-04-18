Open Menu

SCCI Demands End To Load Shedding

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2025 | 02:30 PM

SCCI demands end to load shedding

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Friday expressed deep concern over prolonged load shedding in the city, affecting businesses and daily life.

President SCCI Muhammad Khalid Kakezai and other officials noted that both announced and unannounced load shedding, along with voltage fluctuations, are damaging household appliances and severely impacting businesses.

The Chamber demanded that authorities take immediate action to address the issue, particularly in Sukkur, one of the hottest regions in the country. They urge the Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) officials to ensure a stable power supply and end the practice of unannounced load shedding on express feeders.

The Chamber emphasized that the situation is negatively affecting the business environment and increasing operational costs, pollution and public inconvenience.

