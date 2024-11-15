Open Menu

SCCI Demands Immediate Abolishment Of 2% Provincial Cess On Expo

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2024 | 04:50 PM

SCCI demands immediate abolishment of 2% provincial cess on expo

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Members of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Executive Committee on Friday demanded of the provincial government to abolish two percent cess on export.

The EC members also called for reviewing the property and professional taxes, otherwise, business, trade and economic activities will end in the province, generating unemployment.

A maiden meeting of the newly elected SCCI’ executive body was held under chairmanship of President Fazal Moqeem Khan here at the chamber house.

The meeting was attended by former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour, the chamber senior vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, vice president Shehryar Khan, member of the SCCI’ executive committee Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Nadeem Rauf, Aftab Iqbal, Ashfaq Ahmad, Adnan Nasir, Hassan Zahideen, Sabir Ahmad, Saifullah, Gul Zaman, Saddam Hussain, Aafia Walayat, former SCCI’ presidents Zahidullah Shinwari, Haji Muhammad Afzal, Malik Niaz Ahmad, Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Husnain Khurshid Ahmad, Fuad Ishaq, former SCCI’ SVPs Imran Khan Mohmand, Sanaullah Khan, former VPs Javed Akhtar, Ejaz Khan Afridi, Shuja Muhammad, and Saraf Association president SherFarzand, former president IAP Malik Imran Ishaq, Pervez Khan Khattak, Sohail Javed, Affaf Ali Khan, Saddar Gul, Faiz Rasool, Fazle Wahid, Ishtiaq Muhmmad, Farhad Asfandyar, Ihsanullah, Husnain Sheraz, Syed Ejaz Ali Shah, Secretary General Muqtasid Ahsan and others.

Members of the EC committee termed the imposition of 2 percent cess on export from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as an unjust and cruel step of the provincial government and asked to immediately withdraw it. The export has been shifted to other provinces after the imposition of cess, they added.

The meeting expressed fear that trade and export would be completely vanished if the cess wasn’t withdrawn immediately and also it would trigger massive unemployment in the province.

The executive body members said that business and industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have already come to a standstill position due to imposition of heavy taxes.

The participants said after the collection of 2 per cent cess on export by provincial government, the businesses and industry would be completely packing up in the province.

President Fazal Moqeem said the entire trade and export process had been halted, which brought an adverse effect on the economy and business.

He further said that no tax has been imposed on exports in any other province of the country, but 2% cess is being charged on exports in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is discriminatory step of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government with the business community.

The meeting informed property tax and professional tax notices have also been issued to the business community, which amounts to discrimination against the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and the business community.

The SCCI chief said that such actions of the provincial government are increasing the sense of deprivation among the people and business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The EC members demanded that the provincial government withdraw the 2% cess on exports immediately so that the wheel of business and industry can be restored here and the economy can also get stability.

The meeting informed that the cabinet of SCCI will soon meet the Chief Minister and the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, provincial ministers for Finance, Excise and Taxation, Chief Secretary KP, where the problems of the traders will be discussed and the problems of the business community will be informed in detail to amicably solve them.

The meeting also said the SCCI delegation would present effective suggestions and recommendations for solution of the traders’ problems.

Ghazanfar Bilour, Zahidullah Shinwari, Haji Muhammad Afzal, Fuad Ishaq, Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, executive members and others also spoke on the occasion and presented proposals for resolution of business community issues.

APP/vak

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Resolution Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Exports Business Imran Khan Mohmand Nasir Saddar Chamber Commerce Afridi From Government Cabinet Industry

Recent Stories

Salat-e-Istisqa offered across country

Salat-e-Istisqa offered across country

14 seconds ago
 Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Foru ..

Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE today

5 hours ago
 ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visit ..

ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visiting Pakistan for Champions Tro ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown c ..

Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma

17 hours ago
Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capac ..

Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop

17 hours ago
 PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

17 hours ago
 England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for Sout ..

England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for South Africa Test

17 hours ago
 Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 15

17 hours ago
 Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through pu ..

Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting

17 hours ago
 International Day for the Prevention of Fight aga ..

International Day for the Prevention of Fight against All Forms of Transnationa ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business