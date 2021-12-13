UrduPoint.com

SCCI Demands Increase In Booster Shot Points At Health Facilities

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 05:20 PM

SCCI demands increase in booster shot points at health facilities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has urged the provincial health authorities to increase the number of booster shot points in the city.

In a statement issued here on Monday, SCCI president Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad said that after reporting case of Covid-19 new variant, Omicron in Pakistan, the provincial health department has established two points for booster shot in Hayatabad Medical Complex and Khyber Medical University Peshawar, which he termed insufficient to timely inoculate large number population of Peshawar.

People are highly scared after the report of new Covid-19 variant Omicron in Pakistan and want to immediately inoculate themselves to save themselves from this virus, he noted.

Therefore, he requested the provincial health authorities to ensure a maximum number of booster shot points in major teaching hospitals, basic health units and periphery units in Peshawar and the rest parts of the province in order to prevent proliferation of Omicron and protect everyone from this deadly virus.

On the occasion, the SCCI chief said the business community has adversely affected by Covid-19 restrictions, and after the advent of the new variant, traders were ready to take a booster shot.

So, he urged members of the business community should ensure the booster shot through special mobile teams of the health department by setting up special vaccination camps outside bazaars, shopping markets and other major business hubs in order to secure them from dangers of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron.

