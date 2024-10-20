Open Menu

SCCI Demands Withdrawal Of 2% Cess On Export Imposed By KP Govt

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2024 | 06:30 PM

SCCI demands withdrawal of 2% cess on export imposed by KP govt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Sunday termed the imposition of a two percent cess on export from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as an unjust step of the provincial government and asked for its withdrawal.

Senior Vice President (SVP) of the SCCI in a statement issued here said the export had been shifted to other provinces after the imposition of cess. He expressed the fear that trade and export would vanish if the cess wasn’t withdrawn immediately, adding it would trigger massive unemployment in the province.

The SCCI SVP said that business and industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have already come to a standstill position due to the imposition of heavy taxes.

Jalil Jan said after the collection of two per cent cess on export by the provincial government, the businesses and industry would be badly affected and the entire trade and export process would halt, adversely affecting the economy and business.

The senior office bearer said that the cabinet of SCCI will soon meet the Chief Minister and the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wherein the problems of the traders will be discussed to amicably solve the same.

Jalil Jan said the SCCI delegation would present effective suggestions and recommendations for solutions to the traders’ problems.

