SCCI Demands Withdrawal Of Two Percent Cess
Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2024 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Fazal Moqeem Khan has advised the provincial government to withdraw decision of imposing two percent cess and said if the cess was not revoked, the export from Khyber Pakhtunkhw would be shifted to other province.
He was talking to a delegation of Frontier Custom Agents Association (FCAA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa led by executive member of SCCI Ziaul Haq Sarhadi.
The President SCCI said that export from KP province had already stopped after imposition of two percent cess.
He said that decision of provincial government to impose tax had also incurred huge financial loss to exporters.
He urged the provincial and Federal governments to take pragmatic steps for facilitation of business community. He also highlighted difficulties of business community owing to lack of facilities at Azakhel Dry port.
He also demanded revival of cargo train from Peshawar to Karachi and Good in Transit to Afghanistan (GITA) besides provision of facilities at all trade routes.
