SCCI departmental committee meeting

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :A meeting of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry Departmental Committee on Sportswear/Bags was held at the SCCI Auditorium, here on Wednesday.

Chairman SCCI Departmental Committee Umair Mir chaired the meeting, along with Chamber's Senior Vice President (SVP) Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi.

The committee members discussed the challenges, being faced by the relevant industry and the important factors to enhance exports in the current economic circumstances of the country.