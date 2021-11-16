SCCI departmental committee meeting held

The departmental committee of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on SME/training & young entrepreneurs held a meeting here on Tuesday to discuss the vision of the committee for the year 2021-22

Committee Chairman Fizan Akbar welcomed the members. He said this year the SCCI would arrange knowledge tours to institutes and organisations for capacity building of the SMEs, informative seminars on e-commerce and workshops to educate the startups about the lead generation and expanding business.