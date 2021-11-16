UrduPoint.com

SCCI Departmental Committee Meeting Held

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 05:56 PM

SCCI departmental committee meeting held

The departmental committee of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on SME/training & young entrepreneurs held a meeting here on Tuesday to discuss the vision of the committee for the year 2021-22

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :The departmental committee of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on SME/training & young entrepreneurs held a meeting here on Tuesday to discuss the vision of the committee for the year 2021-22.

Committee Chairman Fizan Akbar welcomed the members. He said this year the SCCI would arrange knowledge tours to institutes and organisations for capacity building of the SMEs, informative seminars on e-commerce and workshops to educate the startups about the lead generation and expanding business.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Young Tours Lead Sialkot Chamber Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Russia Says Hit Inoperative Russian Satellite on N ..

Russia Says Hit Inoperative Russian Satellite on November 15, Its Debris Pose No ..

7 minutes ago
 Repair of the damaged Ayub Bridge on River Door co ..

Repair of the damaged Ayub Bridge on River Door could not be started

9 minutes ago
 Turkey-made weapons protect borders

Turkey-made weapons protect borders

9 minutes ago
 Man accused of burning religious scholar's car arr ..

Man accused of burning religious scholar's car arrested

9 minutes ago
 Pfizer strikes global licensing deal for oral Covi ..

Pfizer strikes global licensing deal for oral Covid treatment

9 minutes ago
 GCWUF 1st convocation on Wednesday

GCWUF 1st convocation on Wednesday

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.