SCCI departmental committee meets

The meeting of Departmental Committee on Sportswear/Bags of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) was held at SCCI Auditorium here on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :The meeting of Departmental Committee on Sportswear/Bags of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) was held at SCCI Auditorium here on Wednesday.

Committee Chairman Umair Mir and other members discussed the establishment of material testing lab and its benefits; furthermore, the discussion was held on the concerns regarding Imports of raw-material and price war prevailing in the industry.

The participants shared their suggestions and input as per their experience to workin the export industry of Sialkot.