SCCI departmental committee meets SE GEPCO

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) Departmental Committee on WAPDA/SNGPL, on Wednesday held a meeting with Superintending Engineer GEPCO Sialkot Jamshed Khan to discuss the issues of its members related to the Company.

SCCI President Mian Imran Akbar highlighted the issue of over-billing faced by the SCCI members and emphasized issuing new industrial connections in a minimum time period.

He strongly recommended allowing two electricity connections in one factorypremises for local industry. It was stressed by the business community ofSialkot to add more feeders to Industrial feeders list.