SCCI discusses Sialkot EPZ issues with secretary industries

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) held a zoom meeting with Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production Imdadullah Bosal to discuss the construction policy and other issues of Sialkot Export Processing Zone (EPZ).

SCCI President Mian Imran Akbar highlighted issues related to the Sialkot EPZ. He shared valuable input for skill development programme, proposed for the Sialkot industries.

SCCI Senior Vice President (SVP) Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi, Khwaja Masood Akhter and Khawar Anwar Khwaja also attended the meeting.