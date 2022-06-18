UrduPoint.com

SCCI Discusses Sialkot EPZ Issues With Secretary Industries

Sumaira FH Published June 18, 2022 | 05:40 PM

SCCI discusses Sialkot EPZ issues with secretary industries

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) held a zoom meeting with Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production Imdadullah Bosal to discuss the construction policy and other issues of Sialkot Export Processing Zone (EPZ).

SCCI President Mian Imran Akbar highlighted issues related to the Sialkot EPZ. He shared valuable input for skill development programme, proposed for the Sialkot industries.

SCCI Senior Vice President (SVP) Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi, Khwaja Masood Akhter and Khawar Anwar Khwaja also attended the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sialkot Chamber Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

No importance of incumbent govt in assemblies: She ..

No importance of incumbent govt in assemblies: Sheikh Rashid

4 minutes ago
 Mohammad Amir to play Gloucestershire in T20 blast

Mohammad Amir to play Gloucestershire in T20 blast

25 minutes ago
 What does Babar Azam say about fitness challenge?

What does Babar Azam say about fitness challenge?

2 hours ago
 Court accepts petition to induct Aamir Liaquat’s ..

Court accepts petition to induct Aamir Liaquat’s postmortem

3 hours ago
 Saboor Aly reacts to sky-rocketing petroleum price ..

Saboor Aly reacts to sky-rocketing petroleum prices.

3 hours ago
 Blast on Sikh temple in Kabul leaves two dead, sev ..

Blast on Sikh temple in Kabul leaves two dead, seven others injured

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.