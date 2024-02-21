SCCI donates office equipment to BFC manager

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik hosted a delegation from the Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) Sialkot, marking a significant occasion wherein essential office supplies and equipment were formally handed over.

During the meeting, the SCCI president stressed the need to bolster awareness of the facilitation centre among the business community to enable a larger number of businesses to reap the benefits of the transformative initiative, spearheaded by the Punjab government.

BFC Manager Syed Haider Munir provided a comprehensive briefing, stating that the BFC successfully processed 273 applications for various no-objection certificates, (NOCs) and Registrations, Licenses, Certificates and Other permits (RLCOs) within a month. He expressed commitment to further enhancing centre's productivity and output.

SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor reaffirmed the chamber's steadfast support for the BFC. He promised continued assistance on behalf of the Sialkot Chamber.