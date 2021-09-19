SCCI election on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :The stage is set to hold free, fair, peaceful and impartial polling for five seats of Executive Committee Corporate Class of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). The polling will be held on Monday, Sept 20, 2021.

The election for the SCCI Associate Class would be held on Sept 21, 2021.

SCCI's ruling Ittehad Founders Group has fielded Adnan Yousaf, Amer Majeed Sheikh, Chaudhry Jahangir Rashid, Naeem Yousaf and Shoaib Imtiaz for the five Executive Committee seats against rival Democratic Founders Group candidates, Humayun Riaz, M Irfan Raghib, Shiekh Essam Javaid, Sohail Khawar Mir and Zulfiqar Ahsan.

Ruling Ittehad Founders Group has fielded its candidates Ahmed Imtiaz Khan, Awais Ahmad, Imran Akbar, Muhammad Shehbaz and Saleem Akhtar Bhutta for Associate Class against Democratic Founders Group candidates Asad Saddique, Khwaja Ziaullah, Mohammad Asif, Muhammad Asad Iqbal and Muhammad Umer Mushtaq.