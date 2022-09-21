SCCI elections: Ittehad Founders' Group wins all seats

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Ruling Ittehad Founders Group swept clean as it clinched all the ten seats of SCCI Executive Committee (five each from both Associate Class and Corporate Class) during the annual elections 2022-23.

According to SCCI election results, Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Afzaal Bhatti, Peter John, Saqib Ashfaq and Toheed Nasir were elected SCCI Executive Committee members from Corporate Class.

Ittehad Founder Group candidates Ghafoor Malik got 464 votes, Afzaal Bhatti got 467 votes, Peter John obtained 390 votes, Saqib Ashfaq secured 412 votes and Toheed Nasir bagged 397 votes while their rival Democratic Group candidates Mohsin Ali Padana got 241 votes, Riaz Ahmed obtained 168 votes, Shafique Tahir secured 125 votes, Sohail Khawar Mir got 202 votes and Zulfiqar Ahsan got 182 votes.

While, Ittehad Founder Group candidates Jawad Hussain, Matloob Ahmed Qureshi, Mian Fiaz Ahmed, Wahub Jahangir and Zainul Abideen were elected SCCI Executive Committee members from Associate Class.

According to the SCCI election results, Ittehad Founder Group candidates Jawad Hussain obtained 1163 votes, Matloob Ahmed Qureshi 1169 votes, Mian Fiaz Ahmed 1201 votes, Wahub Jahangir 1165 votes and Zainul Abideen got 1121 votes while their rival Democratic Group candidates Azhar Iqbal got 355 votes, Husnain Shakeel obtained 338 votes, KhawajaZiaullah secured 365 votes, Muhammad Ali got 345 votes and Muhammad Asad Iqbal got336 votes.