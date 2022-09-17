SCCI elections on September 19-20

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :The electioneering was in full swing as annual elections of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) were going to be held on September 19 and 20, 2022.

The annual elections on five seats of SCCI Executive Committee's Corporate Class would be held on September 19 and elections for SCCI's Associate Class would be held on September 20.

Both of the rival groups, the ruling Ittehad Founders Group and opposition's Democratic Founders Group, were making high claims of their victory in the SCCI polls.

Candidates were going factory to factory to muster support by exporters cum members.

SCCI's PRO Tajamal Hussain told APP that Ittehad Founders Group had fielded its candidates Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Afzaal Bhatti, Peter John, Saqib Ashfaq and Toheed Nasir against Democratic Founders Group's candidates Mohsin Ali Padana, Riaz Ahmed, Shafique Tahir, Sohail Khawar Mir and Zufiqar Ahsan for Corporate Class, in which a total of 877 registered voters exercise their right to vote.

Ruling Ittehad Founders Group has fielded its candidates Jawad Hussain, Matloob Ahmed Qureshi, Mian Fiaz Ahmed, Wahub Jahangir and Zain-ul-Abideen for Associate Class against Democratic Founders Group's candidates Azhar Iqbal,Husnain Shakeel, Khawaja Ziaullah, Muhammad Ali and Muhammad Asad Iqbal,in which total 3515 voters would cast their votes.