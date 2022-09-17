UrduPoint.com

SCCI Elections On September 19-20

Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2022 | 02:10 PM

SCCI elections on September 19-20

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :The electioneering was in full swing as annual elections of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) were going to be held on September 19 and 20, 2022.

The annual elections on five seats of SCCI Executive Committee's Corporate Class would be held on September 19 and elections for SCCI's Associate Class would be held on September 20.

Both of the rival groups, the ruling Ittehad Founders Group and opposition's Democratic Founders Group, were making high claims of their victory in the SCCI polls.

Candidates were going factory to factory to muster support by exporters cum members.

SCCI's PRO Tajamal Hussain told APP that Ittehad Founders Group had fielded its candidates Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Afzaal Bhatti, Peter John, Saqib Ashfaq and Toheed Nasir against Democratic Founders Group's candidates Mohsin Ali Padana, Riaz Ahmed, Shafique Tahir, Sohail Khawar Mir and Zufiqar Ahsan for Corporate Class, in which a total of 877 registered voters exercise their right to vote.

Ruling Ittehad Founders Group has fielded its candidates Jawad Hussain, Matloob Ahmed Qureshi, Mian Fiaz Ahmed, Wahub Jahangir and Zain-ul-Abideen for Associate Class against Democratic Founders Group's candidates Azhar Iqbal,Husnain Shakeel, Khawaja Ziaullah, Muhammad Ali and Muhammad Asad Iqbal,in which total 3515 voters would cast their votes.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Vote Nasir Sialkot Chamber Muhammad Ali Shakeel September Commerce Industry Opposition

Recent Stories

Govt is likely to update fuel prices today

Govt is likely to update fuel prices today

32 minutes ago
 PM to visit Tank to review

PM to visit Tank to review

2 hours ago
 Flood-hit areas report 37 more deaths during last ..

Flood-hit areas report 37 more deaths during last 24 hours

3 hours ago
 Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (r.a) being observed ..

Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (r.a) being observed today with religious solemnit ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th September 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.