SCCI Expresses Grief Over Martyrdom In Kerman Bombings

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2024 | 06:11 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Fuad Ishaq has expressed grief over martyrdom in the deadly bombing in Iranian city of Kerman.

In a meeting with Consul General of Iran Ali Banafshekhah, the SCCI chief expressed anguish and pain on the terrorism incident in Islamic Republic of Iran which claimed lives of more than 84 people and wounded many more, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Fuad Ishaq said Pakistan, particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa business community and people stand by the brotherly islam Republic of Iran and its people in this grief.

He also expressed sympathy with bereaved families and prayed to give Allah courage to them to bear this irreparable loss. He also prayed for the departed souls and speedily recovery of injured people of the deadly bombings.

Later, the SCCI chief also wrote his condolence remarks regarding the Kerman bombings in a memorial book in the Iranian Consulate in Peshawar.

