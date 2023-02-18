SCCI for not withdrawing regional competitive energy tariff of five export oriented sectors

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik on Saturday demanded the government not to implement the proposed decision of withdrawing regional competitive energy tariff/rates of five export oriented sectors.

In a press statement, he said the business community of Sialkot believed that such decision would further discourage the growth of exports industry and stop the wheel of industry.

He said that Pakistan was already facing several challenges in creating policies that favour the ease of doing business, and this decision would only aggravate the situation, resulting in great blow to the exports industry, rendering it impossible to compete in the international market.

The SCCI President mentioned that exporters of Pakistan were doing their best efforts to sustain the business and export of Pakistan, but the proposed decision of increasing the energy tariff would result in unavoidable loss to the business across Pakistan.

Malik urged the government to review its decision which might have impact on exports and country's economy as a whole.

He hoped that the government would not implement the decision to support the industry'sgrowth and provide necessary incentives and support to promote exports and create jobs.