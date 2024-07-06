SCCI For Strengthening Trade, Economic Relations With Philippines
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2024 | 06:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Senior Vice President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Sanaullah Khan has stressed the need for further cementing bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Republic of Philippines.
He said this during a meeting with Maria Agnes M Cervantes, Ambassador of Philippines to Pakistan who visited SSCI Peshawar on Saturday, said a release issued here.
He said that there was huge potential of trade between Pakistan and the Philippines and joint initiatives were needed to take benefit from each other's experiences.
Speaking on the occasion, Maria Agnes M Carvantes invited the KP businessmen to visit Philippines and invest in potential sectors of the country. She said prospects for further improving Pak- Philippines bilateral trade and economic relations are brighter.
Both countries have enjoyed cordial trade, cultural and diplomatic relationships and mutual cooperation would lead to further enhance collaboration in multi sectors, she added.
During the meeting, a detailed multi-media presentation was given by a senior office of the Embassy, highlighting the Philippines historic importance, potentials, trade volume and investment opportunities in important sectors.
Vice President of SCCI Ejaz Khan Afridi, FPCCI former President Ghazanfar Bilour, former Vice President FPCCI Hanif Gohar, Honorary Consul General of Philippines in Karachi Dr Imran Yousuf, Honorary Consul General Philippines in Lahore Fahdal Sheikh and executive committee members of SCCI were also present in the meeting.
APP/mds/
Recent Stories
Letter sent to President, PM to provide facilities to Imran Khan in jail
NDMA warns of floods, landsliding due to heavy falls
Starmer unveils diverse cabinet after Labour Victory
Awaam Pakistan Party properly launched
Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Central Asian countries
Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours
Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan
PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket
Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024
Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX
More Stories From Business
-
Extensive tree plantation imperative to overcome ill impacts of climate change: FCCI2 hours ago
-
Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Central Asian countries2 hours ago
-
Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 20249 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 20249 hours ago
-
Weekly inflation up by 1.28 pc21 hours ago
-
Aleem for promoting mutual trade, communication links with South & Central Asian countries22 hours ago
-
Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX22 hours ago
-
Swedish envoy praises thriving business environment for Swedish companies in Pakistan23 hours ago
-
Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan24 hours ago
-
Gold rate surges1 day ago
-
UK stocks, pound climb after Labour election win1 day ago