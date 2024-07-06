Open Menu

SCCI For Strengthening Trade, Economic Relations With Philippines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2024 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Senior Vice President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Sanaullah Khan has stressed the need for further cementing bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Republic of Philippines.

He said this during a meeting with Maria Agnes M Cervantes, Ambassador of Philippines to Pakistan who visited SSCI Peshawar on Saturday, said a release issued here.

He said that there was huge potential of trade between Pakistan and the Philippines and joint initiatives were needed to take benefit from each other's experiences.

Speaking on the occasion, Maria Agnes M Carvantes invited the KP businessmen to visit Philippines and invest in potential sectors of the country. She said prospects for further improving Pak- Philippines bilateral trade and economic relations are brighter.

Both countries have enjoyed cordial trade, cultural and diplomatic relationships and mutual cooperation would lead to further enhance collaboration in multi sectors, she added.

During the meeting, a detailed multi-media presentation was given by a senior office of the Embassy, highlighting the Philippines historic importance, potentials, trade volume and investment opportunities in important sectors.

Vice President of SCCI Ejaz Khan Afridi, FPCCI former President Ghazanfar Bilour, former Vice President FPCCI Hanif Gohar, Honorary Consul General of Philippines in Karachi Dr Imran Yousuf, Honorary Consul General Philippines in Lahore Fahdal Sheikh and executive committee members of SCCI were also present in the meeting.

