SCCI for taking stakeholders on board while framing economic policies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Fuad Ishaq has said that the role of bureaucracy is vital in framing sustainable and growth-oriented policies.

He, however, emphasized that the chamber and relevant stakeholders should be consulted before the formation of economic policies and reforms in the taxation system.

Fuad Ishaq said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should be given due rights of gas and electricity under article 158-A of the constitution of the country. He called for the signing of free trade agreements with Afghanistan, Iran and China along with allowing trade in Pakistani rupees with these countries so that the national economy could stabilize and trade volume be improved as well.

Faud Ishaq was speaking during an inland study tour of participants of the 38th Mid-Career Management Course (NIM) Islamabad here at the chamber’s house on Friday. The NIM Directing Staff Semi A Khan headed the delegation of the participants.

Sanaullah Khan, Senior Vice President and Ijaz Khan Afridi, Vice president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, executive members Munawar Khurshid, Qurat Ul Ain, Naeem Qasmi, Ismail Safi and former president Faiz Muhammad Faizi, former vice president Anees Ashraf, and Muhammad Asad Ashraf, Ihsanullah and others were present on this occasion.

A comprehensive multi-media presentation was given regarding the chamber’s history, key role, objectives, main functions and future programmes during the meeting.

Fuad Ishaq while replying to various queries of the participants said industries in KP have adversely suffered owing to the unavailability of gas and electricity.

Therefore, he urged the government to ensure new gas connections to industries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is a constitutional right of this province.

To a question about CPEC, Ishaq responded that the CPEC is a guarantee for the economic prosperity and development of Pakistan and the whole region.

He urged the government to provide equal facilities and incentives for foreign and local investors to fully reap the benefits of the CPEC and make the dream of economic prosperity come true.

To another question regarding regional trade, the SCCI chief said bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan had dropped from $2.5billion to $800million while the actual trade is higher than this figure and illegal trade is going on and urged to correct policies to promote legal trade.

About the promotion of handicraft, Fuad Ishaq replied that SCCI’s Research and Development Cell has planned to make a comprehensive documentary on ancient places, handicrafts and other traditional items to highlight their importance in the rest of the world because there was immense potential, which need to be promoted at global level in an efficient manner.

Later, the NIM Directing Staff Ms Semi A Khan thanked the SCCI president for hosting participants and giving answers to their questions comprehensively.