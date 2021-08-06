UrduPoint.com

SCCI Hails 'business-friendly' Policies, Services Of Outgoing Collector Customs

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 04:37 PM

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), praised the business friendly policies and services to business community relating to customs under supervision of outgoing customs collector (appraisement) Muhammad Saleem

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), praised the business friendly policies and services to business community relating to customs under supervision of outgoing customs collector (appraisement) Muhammad Saleem.

This was stated by SCCI Senior Vice President, Engineer Manzoor Elahi while addressing during a farewell ceremony held in honor of the outgoing customs collector (appraisement) Muhammad Saleem here at the customs house on Friday.

Besides, former SCCI SVP and Frontier Customs Agents Association (FCAA) president, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Chairman, SCCI Land Route Standing Committee Imtiaz Ahmad Ali, Chief Collector Customs (North) Dr Asif Jah, Muhammad Kamran Azam Rajar, Collector Customs (Preventive) Amjad ur Rehman, Director Transit Trade Peshawar, Additional collectors customs, Additional Directors transit trade, deputy and assistant collectors were present during the ceremony.

Manzoor Elahi said that Muhmmad Saleem being a collector customs (appraisement) was not collecting additional revenue against the fixed target but he, during throughout tenure concentrated on establishment of Azakhel dryport, enhancing significance of Ghulam Khan Trade route along with resolution of business community problems on priority basis.

Praising the his role for improving revenue on Torkham border along with enhancement of bilateral trade, he said that establishment of Aza Khel dryport and reactivation of Ghulam Khan trade route are the amongst the biggest achievement of the customs collector, Muhammad Saleem.

He called the outgoing customs collector (appraisement), Muhammad Saleem as business-friendly person and highly commendable his services, which has played a pivotal role in long-standing problems of traders community.

Besides, business-friendly collector, he said Muhammad Saleem has the capacity to resolve all issues in congenial and friendly atmosphere. He appreciated that the collection of additional revenue against the fixed target and improvement of cross border trade owing to concerted efforts of the customs collector, Muhammad Saleem.

