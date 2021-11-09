SCCI holds cake-cutting ceremony on Iqbal Day

UrduPoint.com

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Tuesday held a cake-cutting ceremony at Iqbal Manzil,the birthplace of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, here.

SCCI Senior Vice President (SVP) Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi hosted the prestigious ceremony.Vice President (VP) SCCI Qasim Malik, PRO Tajammal Hussain and other SCCI officials jointly cut the cake there. They also paid homage to Allama Iqbal.

Sheikh Zohaib said that the Allama Iqbal was a visionary leader who conceived the idea of separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent that was ultimately materialized in the shape of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

He said that the teachings of Allama Iqbal were like a beacon of light to maintain tolerance, peace and stability in the society.

He asked the youth to strive for self-reliance within own resources and emphasized austerity envisioned by Allama Iqbal.

