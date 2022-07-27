SCCI holds 'Pak-Thai Bilateral Trade & Investment Opportunity Conference 2022'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), to attract foreign investment and promote soft image of the country in the global community, organized 'SCCI Business Excellence Award (BEA)' and 'Pak-Thai Bilateral Trade and Investment Opportunity Conference 2022' in Bangkok.

Thai-Pakistan Business Council President Song Sang was the chief guest, while Pakistan's Ambassador to Thailand Sahibzada Khan participated as guest of honor in the inaugural session of the multi-segment conference. A total 21 major business organisations were awarded gold medals in industrial, commercial, services and retail sectors, while 12 business organizations were honored with trophies during these two mega events of four days, which were held in Bangkok, Thailand, according to a press release issued here on Wednesday.

For the Year 2020-21, the chief guest awarded away gold medals to 21 business institutions for best performance in industrial, commercial, services, construction, and retail sectors. These include UNISA Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Gadoon Textile Mills Limited, Associated Industries Limited, Deans Industries, International Marketing Company, Zamoung Textile Company, Al Hayat Groups of Companies, NSB Bearing (Pvt) Limited, City University of Science and IT, Malik Group of Travels and Tours, Makka Agency, Shakir and Associates, Malik and Associates, R-Sheen Fashion Paradise and AYS International.

Similarly, for the year 2020-21, around 12 business organizations were awarded trophies for best performance in industrial and commercial sectors. These are Gadoon Textile Mills Limited, Cherat Cement Co Limited, Top stars Industries (Pvt) Limited, Khalid Nawaz Enterprises, Daudsons Armoury (Pvt) Limited, Aziz Oil Solvent Extraction (Pvt) Limited, Sohail Associates, Sher Ali & Sons Seed Company, Jan and Sons, 091 Mall, MKB Pharmaceutical (Pvt) Ltd, and Jolly Collection. On the sideline of the conferences, the SCCI and other chambers of commerce and industry signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs), aiming at promoting mutual trade, launching joint ventures, collaborating in various sectors, establishing close liaison between the business community and attracting foreign investment in KP.

While congratulating Pak-Thai business community for successfully convening the BEA for Year 2020-21 and Pak-Thai Bilateral Trade and Investment Opportunity Conference 2022, Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad and Saad Khan Zahid in their keynote address invited Thai investors to invest in the potential sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They, especially, mentioned that the incumbent KP government had announced several incentives for foreign investors, and asked the Thai businessmen and companies to take advantage of those incentives. They said KP was a lucrative and safe destination for foreign investors.

Hasnain Khurshid thanked the traders and Thai business organisations for successfully managing both the mega events.

The SCCI's chief expressed hope that a new era of cooperation between Pakistan and Thailand would begin as a result of the initiative, and would further strengthen mutual trade and economic ties as well. Ghazanfar Bilour also spoke on the occasion and termed the Pak-Thai Bilateral Trade and Investment Opportunity Conference 2022 and BEA as a milestone initiative towards bolstering of the mutual cooperation, trade and economic ties between the two countries, and hoped that the country would also attract foreign investment as result of the mega events.

On the sideline of the conferences, Business to Business meetings were also arranged, during which Thai investors showed keen interest to make investment in potential sectors in Pakistan, especially in KP.

SCCI President Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad, former president FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour, Chairman SCCI Business Excellence Awards (BEA) for Year 2020-21 and Pak-Thai Bilateral Trade and Investment Opportunity Conference 2022 Engineer Saad Khan Zahid, Pak-Thai Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Abdul Ghaffar Warsi, Director Thai-Pakistan Business House Rana Shahbaz Ali, Trade and Investment Counsellor Muhammad Farrukh Sharif, high officials, former presidents of SCCI Zahidullah Shinwari, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, executive members, SCCI Secretary General Sajjad Aziz, KPBOIT high officials, industrialists and traders participated in the international events.