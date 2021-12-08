SCCI holds seminar on International Smog Day

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) organised a seminar in connection with the International Smog Day observance, in collaboration with WWF, to apprise the industry of causes and hazardous effects of smog and preventive measures for it.

SCCI Vice President Qasim Malik chaired the session and thanked WWF for installation of an air quality meter on the chamber premises.

WWF Pakistan Coordinator Engr. Adeel briefed the participants about the working of the air quality meter.

Chairman Departmental Committee on Environmental/ PHA Ahtesham Gillani said that the major cities of Pakistan including Sialkot were facing an alarmingly high level of air pollution which was causing health complications.

Therefore, in order to safeguard people's health, it is a responsibility of the industry to adopt measures for lessening smog-causing pollutants in the air, he said.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq participated as the chief guest. Members of the SCCI executive committee were also present.