UrduPoint.com

SCCI Holds Seminar On International Smog Day

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 05:20 PM

SCCI holds seminar on International Smog Day

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) organised a seminar in connection with the International Smog Day observance, in collaboration with WWF, to apprise the industry of causes and hazardous effects of smog and preventive measures for it.

SCCI Vice President Qasim Malik chaired the session and thanked WWF for installation of an air quality meter on the chamber premises.

WWF Pakistan Coordinator Engr. Adeel briefed the participants about the working of the air quality meter.

Chairman Departmental Committee on Environmental/ PHA Ahtesham Gillani said that the major cities of Pakistan including Sialkot were facing an alarmingly high level of air pollution which was causing health complications.

Therefore, in order to safeguard people's health, it is a responsibility of the industry to adopt measures for lessening smog-causing pollutants in the air, he said.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq participated as the chief guest. Members of the SCCI executive committee were also present.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Sialkot Chamber Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

UAE is Australia’s largest trading partner in Mi ..

UAE is Australia’s largest trading partner in Middle East: Commissioner Genera ..

7 minutes ago
 Pb govt releases Rs 17b funds for 710 uplift schem ..

Pb govt releases Rs 17b funds for 710 uplift schemes: Commissioner

2 minutes ago
 State-of-the-art low cost plastic waste recycling ..

State-of-the-art low cost plastic waste recycling machines received overwhelmed ..

2 minutes ago
 Beijing Says 'No One Would Care' If Certain Politi ..

Beijing Says 'No One Would Care' If Certain Politicians Skip Beijing Olympics

2 minutes ago
 BA/BSc supplementary Exam from Dec 15 in UoT

BA/BSc supplementary Exam from Dec 15 in UoT

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives IIFA Secretary-General

Sharjah Ruler receives IIFA Secretary-General

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.