SCCI in collaboration with PCS organizes seminar

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in collaboration with the Pakistan Cargo Services (Pvt) Ltd organized a seminar on "Road Transport Services from Pakistan for EU/UK/CIS Countries" for awareness of SCCI's members.

President SCCI Mian Imran Akbar chaired the session and appreciated the initiative of Cargo Services (Pvt) Ltd in providing a facility of transporting cargo through road infrastructure network to European Union, United Kingdom and CIS countries.

SCCI President Mian Akbar said a transit route would provide timely delivery of the cargo to international customers in regions.

Chairman PCS Group Muhammad Yousaf also shared his views while CEO Wagoners Worldwide Jahanzeb accompanied by General Manager Moosa gave a detailed presentation about the mechanismof PCS Group's Road Transport Services.