SCCI, Istanbul Restaurant Sign MoU To Facilitate Business Community

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2024 | 06:47 PM

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Bait ul Arab Al Mandi and Basha Istanbul Restaurant to facilitate the business community and provision of special concessions to them

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Bait ul Arab Al Mandi and Basha Istanbul Restaurant to facilitate the business community and provision of special concessions to them.

SCCI president Fazal Moqeem Khan and Baitul Arab Al Mandi and Basha Istanbul Restaurant Director Abu Bakar signed on the agreement during a ceremony held at chamber house on Friday.

The agreement aims to provide 20 percent concession and facility to members of the chamber.

The signing ceremony was attended by SCCI senior vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, vice president Shehryar Khan, Baitul Arab Al Mandi and Basha Istanbul Restaurant Manager Operation Atif Ali, Secretary General of the chamber Muqtasid Ahsan among others.

Fazal Moqeem while speaking on the occasion termed the agreement as a milestone toward provision of special discount and facility to the members.

He said, "The chamber is taking pragmatic steps and joint collaboration with various institutions for provision relief and special concessional packages to the business community at every level.

"

The SCCI chief said, "Today, signing with Baitul Arab Al Mandi and Basha Istanbul Restaurant is part of the efforts to provide facilities and special discounts to the members."

Moqeem reiterated his firm resolve to sustain efforts for facilitation of traders’ community.

Senior office bearers Abdul Jalil Jan and Shehryar Khan welcomed the signing of agreement, calling it a major step toward facilitating the business community.

They said, "The chamber cabinet is fully committed to provide relief to the business community at every level."

They said an executive member of the SCCI Junaid Altaf presented a proposal for special concession and facility for the business community, promptly acting upon it, and made this agreement.

Office bearers said, "The agreement is a first step to provide concessions to the business community and further MoUs will be signed with various organizations in future."

More Stories From Business