SCCI Lauds PM's Relief Package

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2022 | 05:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Mian Imran Akbar lauded the prime minister's relief package.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, he said that the package would not only provide respite to the masses but would also promote industrialization across the country.

Imran Akbar said: "Indeed, future of economic sustainability lies in IT-based exports and the prime minister's incentives for the sector are a testament to the commitment of the government towards the prosperous industry." The industrial growth-driven strategy of the prime minister would bring about an industrial revolution to create employment and wealth for a prosperous country", he said.

The announcements of tax exemption for both companies and freelancersbesides exemption from capital gains tax for investment in IT startups wouldencourage the youth, he added.

