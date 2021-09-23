SCCI launches investment facilitation centre to promote business, investment in KP

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in collaboration with Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) on Thursday launched a web-portal/Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Investment Facilitation Centre (KP-IFC) here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in collaboration with Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) on Thursday launched a web-portal/Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Investment Facilitation Centre (KP-IFC) here.

In this regard, a formal launching ceremony was held in a local hotel, which was chaired by SCCI president Sherbaz Bilour.

The idea of KPIFC was conceived by Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, with the notion to promote investment and resolve business community through digitization means under one window operation service, which is also testimonial and reflection of PM's vision and an efforts toward Ease of Doing Business (EoDB).

The participants thanked the UNDP and USAID for extending financial and technical support in formal execution of the KPIFC project.

The provincial ministers Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Mian Khaliqeer Rehman, Muhamamd Atif Khan, Shah Muhammad Khan, MNA Zile Huma, SMEDA provincial chief Rashid Aman, ANP parliamentary leader, Sadar Hussain Babak were also present on the occasion.

Besides, the chamber senior vice president Engineer Manzoor Elahi, vice president Junaid Altaf, former president FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour, former president Malik Niaz Ahmad, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz, former vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, executive members Syed Minhajuddin, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Zahoor Khan, UNDP Sub-office representative Ms Tania, heads of different government institutions,officials and representatives relevant stakeholders were also present.

The SMEDA CEO Hashim Raza and UNDP Deputy Resident Representative Ms Aliona Niculita participated in the ceremony through video link.

Sherbaz Bilour while speaking on the occasion said the launching of KPIFC is a step toward Ease of Doing Business and creating a favorable business environment to attract investment in the province.

He expressed hope that the SCCI initiative would play a pivotal role in resolution of business community and investors issues under one roof.

He stressed the need of regional trade and building close linkages between business community, government and academia for framing sustainable policies and creating more job opportunities in the province.

He informed that a digital economy committee will be formed at the SCCI level very soon. He extended special gratitude to UNDP and USAID for extending financial assistance for the KPIFC project.

Later, speaking on the occasion, the provincial ministers widely hailed the joint initiative of SCCI and SMEDA for attracting investment in the province.

They said the incumbent government was taking pragmatic steps to facilitate the business community at every level.

The SMEDA CEO Hashim Raza and UNDP Resident Representative Ms Aliona Niculita also addressed the ceremony through video link and praised the efforts of SCCI toward promotion of investment and Ease and Doing Business in KP.