SCCI leadership engages with Pakistan’s ambassador to Nepal to Bolster Bilateral trade

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Ikram-ul-Haq along with Vice President (VP) SCCI Umer Khalid held a productive online meeting with Ambassador of Pakistan to Nepal Abrar H.Hashmi,here on Friday.

The virtual session focused on enhancing bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and Nepal with particular emphasis on tapping into the export potential of Sialkot’s diverse industrial base.

The discussion centered around identifying new avenues for collaboration and creating sustainable opportunities for Sialkot’s business community in the Nepalese market.

Ambassador Hashmi appreciated the proactive approach of SCCI in exploring international markets and assured full support from the Embassy in facilitating trade missions,business matchmaking and promoting Sialkot’s products in Nepal.

President SCCI Ikram-ul-Haq highlighted Sialkot’s strengths in sports goods,surgical instruments,leather products, and textiles,expressing keen interest in fostering a mutually beneficial trade partnership.

The meeting concluded on a positive note,with both sides agreeing to maintain regular communication and jointly work towards enhancing trade volumes and economic cooperation.