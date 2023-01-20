SCCI meeting held

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :A meeting of the SCCI committee on post office and telecommunication was held at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Friday.

Chief Post Master Muhammad Mushtaq, Senior Post Master Nasir Javaid, Rizwan-ul-Haq and Manager Export Post Deputy Superintendent Customs Arshad Kamal were invited.

Chairman Department for Post Office and Telecommunication Saleem Akhtar Bhutta presided over the meeting.

The meeting was attended by chairmen of different committees of SCCI Fizan Akbar, Sh Zahid Hameed, Shabina SVC SME, Awais Ahamad Butt, Shahbaz Siam, Ahmed Khan and SCCI Executive Committee members attended the meeting.

The purpose of meeting was to discuss and solve the issue faced by exporters relatedto the GPO and Customs.