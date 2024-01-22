SCCI Meeting Held
January 22, 2024
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) A meeting of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Departmental Committee on Employers and Workers/Vendors Disputes was held.
Committee Chairperson Lubna Tabassum chaired the meeting and discussed important issues related to disputes between employers and workers.
Moreover, a representative from the labour department, Sialkot, was also present in the meeting and assured the department’s full cooperation with the members of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). During the meeting, various suggestions from the committee members were given in order to develop a dedicated system for the facilitation of the members of the chamber. It was decided that meetings with officials of the labour department, social security, and Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) would be planned soon, so that joint efforts for the betterment of the Sialkot business community could be materialised.
