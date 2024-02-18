SCCI Meeting Review Industrial Exhibition
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) A meeting was held at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) auditorium regarding the industrial exhibition to be held on 2nd and 3rd March, 2024 at Living Dreams Maruqee, Sialkot Cantt, organized by the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS).
Addressing the meeting, Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) President Dr. Mariam Nouman said that Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik along with the business community of Sialkot had fully supported them for holding the exhibition. "So we have made it possible to provide subsidized stalls to co-promote and encourage new women entrepreneurs in business," she added.
WCCIS President Dr. Mariam Nouman said that the exhibition would have stalls of quality products of WCCIS members like cutlery, handicrafts, shoes, leather products, jewellery, furniture, embroideries, gym wear, sports wear etc.
She said that stalls had been booked by young entrepreneurs from different cities including Faisalabad, Karachi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujarat, Multan in this exhibition organized by the WCCIS.
Event Management Committee Chairperson Nadia Qaiser briefed the meeting about the second official exhibition "We-Exhibit 2024" said that in this exhibition there will be stalls of all kinds of quality products of women empowerment and women entrepreneurs,
The Event Management Committee chairperson said, "Through this exhibition, we have provided an opportunity to business women to grow by providing stalls at very low rates."
Senior Vice President (SVP) WCCIS Gulzeb Waqas Awan and Vice President (VP) WCCIS Madiha Faisal and other business women participated in the meeting.
