Open Menu

SCCI Meeting Review Industrial Exhibition

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2024 | 02:40 PM

SCCI meeting review industrial exhibition

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) A meeting was held at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) auditorium regarding the industrial exhibition to be held on 2nd and 3rd March, 2024 at Living Dreams Maruqee, Sialkot Cantt, organized by the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS).

Addressing the meeting, Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) President Dr. Mariam Nouman said that Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik along with the business community of Sialkot had fully supported them for holding the exhibition. "So we have made it possible to provide subsidized stalls to co-promote and encourage new women entrepreneurs in business," she added.

WCCIS President Dr. Mariam Nouman said that the exhibition would have stalls of quality products of WCCIS members like cutlery, handicrafts, shoes, leather products, jewellery, furniture, embroideries, gym wear, sports wear etc.

She said that stalls had been booked by young entrepreneurs from different cities including Faisalabad, Karachi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujarat, Multan in this exhibition organized by the WCCIS.

Event Management Committee Chairperson Nadia Qaiser briefed the meeting about the second official exhibition "We-Exhibit 2024" said that in this exhibition there will be stalls of all kinds of quality products of women empowerment and women entrepreneurs,

The Event Management Committee chairperson said, "Through this exhibition, we have provided an opportunity to business women to grow by providing stalls at very low rates."

Senior Vice President (SVP) WCCIS Gulzeb Waqas Awan and Vice President (VP) WCCIS Madiha Faisal and other business women participated in the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Multan Faisalabad Peshawar Sports Business Young Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot Chamber March Women Commerce Event All From Industry

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi win toss, elect to field fir ..

PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi win toss, elect to field first against Quetta Gladiators

35 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas fo ..

Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future

15 hours ago
 Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

15 hours ago
Husband killed wife in Firozka

Husband killed wife in Firozka

15 hours ago
 Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduc ..

Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case

15 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim ..

Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah

15 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final deci ..

PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions

15 hours ago
 PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with ..

PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players

15 hours ago
 DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai

DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business