SCCI official opens 'UMC Overnight Service'

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Departmental Committee on Post Office and Telecommunications Chairman Saleem Akhtar Bhutta inaugurated the new postal service, 'UMC Overnight Service', along with chief postmaster Sialkot.

He said efforts were being made to establish better relations between the Post Office and the Sialkot industry. He said the service was initially launched in nine districts of Pakistan including Sialkot and it would provide services to customers 24 hours a day.

He urged the Sialkot Post Office to take special measures to improve facilities for industrialists and lessen their difficulties.

Bhutta said shipping rates were increasing due to which the industry was badly affected. He said Sialkot exporters had set unique examples of self-help by completing several mega projects on self-help basis including Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL), Sialkot Dry port and own private airline namely AirSial Airline on self-help basis.