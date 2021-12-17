UrduPoint.com

SCCI Opposes Amendment In Custom Act Restoring DG Karachi's Power For Valuation Of Fresh, Dry Fruits

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 07:55 PM

SCCI opposes amendment in Custom Act restoring DG Karachi's power for valuation of fresh, dry fruits

Local traders have opposed recent amendment in the Custom Act to delete Section 25-A, restoring powers of Director General (DG) Karachi to determine valuation of fresh and dry fruits, importing from Afghanistan, saying that the decision was not in their best interest and promotion of mutual trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan, which should be withdrawn immediately

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Local traders have opposed recent amendment in the Custom Act to delete Section 25-A, restoring powers of Director General (DG) Karachi to determine valuation of fresh and dry fruits, importing from Afghanistan, saying that the decision was not in their best interest and promotion of mutual trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan, which should be withdrawn immediately.

It was protested during a meeting, chaired by President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad here at the Chamber House on Friday.

The meeting was attended by the SCCI Senior Vice president Imran Khan Mohmand, Vice President Javed Akhtar, former senior vice president Engineer Manzoor Elahi, Pak-Afghan Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry Vice President Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, importers and exporters.

They informed that the traders in a large number were importing fresh and dry fruits from the landlocked Afghanistan, their valuation was done by a committee, constituted by the Custom authorities in Peshawar and Quetta.

Before that, the participants said the valuation being carried out by director general Karachi, which had withdrawn after inclusion in Section 25-A, into the Custom Act through the last fiscal year.

The valuation of dry and fresh fruits from the European Union (EU) and United States (US) were higher because of their high standards and quality while fresh and dry fruits from Afghanistan were natural and low grade products bearing low value, the meeting said.

Thus, qualities from EU and US and Afghanistan differ greatly and therefore, had different values, it added.

The participants expressed fear that determination of the same valuation to both fruit imported from EU and US and Afghanistan would prove disastrous for Pakistan and Afghan bilateral and transit trade.

The traders said the resultant increased valuation by Pakistan for imported fruit from Afghanistan increases valuation of imports from Pakistan, rendering Pakistani products noncompetitive in Afghan market, which would never be suited to them and against the Pakistan and Afghan mutual and transit trade.

The meeting informed that the Section 25-A was inserted in the last budget for facilitation of trade from Afghanistan wherein collectors were empowered to determine value of imported goods from land border stations after consultation process including relevant chambers of commerce and trade bodies.

However, it mentioned that the Custom Act had again amended by deleting Section 25-A, which had become the cause of severe difficulties for the Afghan agri/exporters and Pakistani importers as well.

The meeting again argued that trade at borders was totally different from trade at sea ports coming from developed countries that had high quality agri products.

Hasnain Khurshid protested the deletion of Section 25-A from Custom Act, urging the government to revise its decision in best interest of the business community and Pakistan and Afghan mutual and transit trade.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Afghanistan Peshawar Quetta Business Chambers Of Commerce Budget Imran Khan Mohmand European Union Same Agri United States Chamber Border Market Commerce From Government Industry Best

Recent Stories

Dubai Harbour celebrates successful start to inaug ..

Dubai Harbour celebrates successful start to inaugural cruise season as it welco ..

1 hour ago
 Russian Oil Company Lukoil to Reach Carbon Neutral ..

Russian Oil Company Lukoil to Reach Carbon Neutrality by 2050 - Vice President

58 seconds ago
 MoITT; cooperating in matters related to granting ..

MoITT; cooperating in matters related to granting voting rights to overseas Paki ..

1 minute ago
 UAE, US conclude Joint Military Dialogue in Washin ..

UAE, US conclude Joint Military Dialogue in Washington

2 hours ago
 COMSTECH launches PhD and Postdoc fellowships prog ..

COMSTECH launches PhD and Postdoc fellowships programme for displaced and refuge ..

1 minute ago
 Lithuanian Foreign Minister Sees Sanctioned Belaru ..

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Sees Sanctioned Belaruskali Products Transiting Thro ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.