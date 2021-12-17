Local traders have opposed recent amendment in the Custom Act to delete Section 25-A, restoring powers of Director General (DG) Karachi to determine valuation of fresh and dry fruits, importing from Afghanistan, saying that the decision was not in their best interest and promotion of mutual trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan, which should be withdrawn immediately

It was protested during a meeting, chaired by President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad here at the Chamber House on Friday.

The meeting was attended by the SCCI Senior Vice president Imran Khan Mohmand, Vice President Javed Akhtar, former senior vice president Engineer Manzoor Elahi, Pak-Afghan Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry Vice President Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, importers and exporters.

They informed that the traders in a large number were importing fresh and dry fruits from the landlocked Afghanistan, their valuation was done by a committee, constituted by the Custom authorities in Peshawar and Quetta.

Before that, the participants said the valuation being carried out by director general Karachi, which had withdrawn after inclusion in Section 25-A, into the Custom Act through the last fiscal year.

The valuation of dry and fresh fruits from the European Union (EU) and United States (US) were higher because of their high standards and quality while fresh and dry fruits from Afghanistan were natural and low grade products bearing low value, the meeting said.

Thus, qualities from EU and US and Afghanistan differ greatly and therefore, had different values, it added.

The participants expressed fear that determination of the same valuation to both fruit imported from EU and US and Afghanistan would prove disastrous for Pakistan and Afghan bilateral and transit trade.

The traders said the resultant increased valuation by Pakistan for imported fruit from Afghanistan increases valuation of imports from Pakistan, rendering Pakistani products noncompetitive in Afghan market, which would never be suited to them and against the Pakistan and Afghan mutual and transit trade.

The meeting informed that the Section 25-A was inserted in the last budget for facilitation of trade from Afghanistan wherein collectors were empowered to determine value of imported goods from land border stations after consultation process including relevant chambers of commerce and trade bodies.

However, it mentioned that the Custom Act had again amended by deleting Section 25-A, which had become the cause of severe difficulties for the Afghan agri/exporters and Pakistani importers as well.

The meeting again argued that trade at borders was totally different from trade at sea ports coming from developed countries that had high quality agri products.

Hasnain Khurshid protested the deletion of Section 25-A from Custom Act, urging the government to revise its decision in best interest of the business community and Pakistan and Afghan mutual and transit trade.